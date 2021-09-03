7 deaths, 345 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another seven Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department confirms those individuals are:

A 74-year-old male who died August 17

A 55-year-old female who died August 22

a 50-year-old male who died August 23

A 76-year-old female who died August 25

A 49-year-old female who died August 29

A 54-year-old male who died August 29

An 88-year-old male who died August 31

A total of 262 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 345 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 15,553.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 8,777 (56.4%)

38301: 4,969 (31.9%)

38356: 287 (1.8%)

38391: 142 (0.9%)

38366: 310 (2%)

38343: 101 (0.6%)

38313: 332 (2.1%)

38392: 122 (0.8%)

38355: 39 (0.3%)

38362: 211 (1.4%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 25 (0.15%)

38308: 25 (0.15%)

38378: 10 (0.1%)

38303: 10 (0.1%)

Unknown: 186 (1.2%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 4,371 (28.1%)

White: 6,572 (42.2%)

Asian: 60 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 338 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 324 (2.1%)

Unspecified: 3,888 (25%)

Gender:

Female: 8,603 (55.3%)

Male: 6,785 (43.6%)

Unknown: 165 (1.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 13,073 (84%)

Not recovered: 118 (0.8%)

Better: 316 (2%)

Unknown: 1,784 (11.5%)

Deaths: 262 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 1,080 (6.9%)

11 – 20 years: 2,125 (13.7%)

21 – 30 years: 2,676 (17.2%)

31 – 40 years: 2,267 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 2,157 (13.9%)

51 – 60 years: 2,016 (12.9%)

61 – 70 years: 1,598 (10.3%)

71 – 80 years: 912 (5.9%)

80+: 542 (3.5%)

Unknown: 180 (1.1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.