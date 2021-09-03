|Barbara Jean Webb of Paris
|67
|Henry County Medical Center
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|11:00 AM Wednesday, September 8, 2021
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Gerald Scott of Temple Baptist Church
|Walker Cemetery
|4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, September 7, 2021 and after 10:00 AM Wednesday.
|August 5, 1954 in Ashville, NC
|Victor Baldwin, Billy Pierce, Kelvin Evans, Terry Brown, Glen Loy, and Ronnie Conger.
|John Henry Hyatt and Grace Sorrow Hyatt, both preceded
Step-mother: Fannie Mae Hyatt, preceded
|David Webb of Paris, TN; Married: May 10, 1972
|David Christopher “Chris” Webb of Paris, TN
|Michael Webb and Amari Webb
|Linda VanHook of Paris, TN
Debbie (Karen) Craddock of Franklin, NC
|John William Hyatt and Harold “Howie” McGaha, Jr., both preceded
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Barbara started working at Super D Drugs in 1994 and continued to Walgreens. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and she loved her church family. She loved riding motorcycles and the mountains.