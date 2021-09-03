Barbara Jean Webb

Webb Barbara Older PicBarbara Jean Webb of Paris
67
Henry County Medical Center
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
11:00 AM Wednesday, September 8, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Gerald Scott of Temple Baptist Church
Walker Cemetery
4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, September 7, 2021 and after 10:00 AM Wednesday.
August 5, 1954 in Ashville, NC
Victor Baldwin, Billy Pierce, Kelvin Evans, Terry Brown, Glen Loy, and Ronnie Conger.
John Henry Hyatt and Grace Sorrow Hyatt, both preceded

Step-mother: Fannie Mae Hyatt, preceded
David Webb of Paris, TN; Married: May 10, 1972
David Christopher “Chris” Webb of Paris, TN
Michael Webb and Amari Webb
Linda VanHook of Paris, TN

Debbie (Karen)  Craddock of Franklin, NC
John William Hyatt and Harold “Howie” McGaha, Jr., both preceded
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Barbara started working at Super D Drugs in 1994 and continued to Walgreens. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and she loved her church family. She loved riding motorcycles and the mountains.
