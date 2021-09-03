Player of the Week: Week 3 September 3, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Player of the Week: Week 3 Thank you for voting! Tune in for the results. Loading ... Categories: Football Friday Nights, Player Of The Week Share this...FacebookTwitter Related Posts Game of the Week: Week 4 Team of the Week: Week 3 West Carroll vs. Humboldt Weather no iframe support! Most Popular Vehicle of missing man; human remains found in Jackson Charges dismissed against Dyersburg man involved in fatal fight Family seeks help after new father dies of COVID-19 Pickup truck loses control, hits gas pump in Adamsville Suspect in Gibson County double homicide found in Georgia Spotlight Tweets by WBBJ7News On Facebook