Union’s Alumnus of the Year to join national group of nurse leaders

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson native Carla D. Sanderson, PhD, RN, was recently named the 2021 Union University Alumnus of the Year. Now, she’s receiving one of the highest honors in nursing.

She has been selected to join the 2021 Class of Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing. Inductees engage with leaders to transform the nation’s healthcare system. Through effective nursing leadership, they help advance health policy, practice and science.

“I have been committed to improving patient and health system outcomes by educating the next generation of highly qualified nurses,” Dr. Sanderson said. “By joining this year’s Class of Fellows, I have an opportunity to make an even greater contribution to the future of healthcare in this country by advancing educational justice and health equity for under-resourced students and patients.”

Dr. Sanderson is currently provost for Chamberlain University, which has the largest school of nursing in the county.

She and the other 2021 Fellows will be recognized in an induction ceremony on October 7-9 during AAN’s annual conference.

