Balloon release held in memory of loved ones

MILAN, Tenn. — A balloon release and candlelight vigil was held in memory of lost loved ones.

“She’s very outspoken, very good spirited, always in a good mood, and just very comforting about everything,” said Love’s cousin, Janesha Cole.

Today, balloons were released and candles were lit to celebrate the life of late Diamond Love.

“Diamond was exceptional; you would never meet nobody like her ever. Sweet, loving. She’ll give the shirt off her back,” said Love’s cousin, Kelisha Shutes.

On August 23, Diamond Love and Marcus Smith Jr. were victims of a double homicide in Love’s Milan home.

“My heart fell to my feet. Like this is a different type of death, because it ruled off as domestic violence, like you can’t prepare for something like this,” Shutes said.

Family of Love says there’s nothing that could’ve prepared them for this tragedy, and wish they could have done something to prevent it.

“It’s different. It’s different because what could we have done to prevent this? What steps could we have taken to help her? It’s different,” Shutes said.

Shutes also says she doesn’t want anyone to experience this type of pain.

“Domestic violence is real. I want this to be an eye opener for other people out there in the world. You are not alone. Go seek help. Turn to whoever you think you can turn to, cause you don’t want it to end like this. I lost somebody that I love dearly,” Shutes said.

Loved ones say Love was always a kind person and will be dearly missed.