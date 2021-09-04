Residents enjoy annual cultural festival in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn–A local festival is kicking off for labor day weekend.

The 31st annual African street festival is giving plenty of people the opportunity to explore a variety of items, food, and music this labor day weekend.

“Well they bring everybody together, give you a chance to network, some people don’t even know I’m here,” said Lauquenta Shaw, vendor at the festival.

Many people came to the Oman Arena on Saturday to take advantage of all the vendors that filled the arena’s parking lot. From people selling clothes, to jewelry, candles and more.

“I do have a lot of people come to my station. New people come and repeat customers,” said Cami Hill, vendor at the festival.

And of course they come for all the delicious food.

“We have BBQ, nachos, hot dogs for the kids, hamburgers, cheeseburgers. We got hot wings, buffalo wings and all that good stuff,” said Willy Harrison, a food vendor at the festival.

The African street festival was created to spread a light on African culture and one vendor at the festival, Briaria Warry says shes doing just that.

“I just want to push everybody to their must potential especially with us being in this community,” said Warry.

The festival will end September 5th.