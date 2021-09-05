7 people hurt when gunman opens fire in Georgia college town

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say seven people were hurt after a gunman fired into a crowd of people in Georgia. Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett says the injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting.

They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Few other details were immediately available Sunday.

