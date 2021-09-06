Over 200 evacuated after gas leak at Tyson Foods facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials are investigating a release of toxic ammonia gas at a Middle Tennessee chicken processing plant that led to the evacuation of more than 200 residents.

The Tennessean reported that fire officials said the gas release at a Tyson Foods facility in Goodlettsville early Sunday was found by an overnight worker who alerted others at the industrial complex near the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Interstate 65.

Officials say the leak was stopped by firefighters and plant officials by 8:15 a.m.

About 240 residents and 20 workers were temporarily evacuated from the area while hazardous materials officials and plant managers investigated.

