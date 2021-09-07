AEDs donated to West Tennessee School for the Deaf

JACKSON, Tenn. — A life-saving donation has been provided to a local school.

A news release says the West Tennessee School for the Deaf was given three AEDs from Friends of Heart and Master Medical Equipment on Tuesday.

The release says the AEDs, or Automated External Defibrillators, come with a visual prompt to assist those who may be hearing impaired.

The devices can be used to deliver electrical shocks to someone experiencing cardiac arrest, the release says.

CPR training, as well as AED training, was also provided by Master Medical Equipment staff, the release says.