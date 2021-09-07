Body found near Madison County road

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of a deceased female was found over the weekend.

On the evening of Saturday, September 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a body found on the side of the road. The exact location was not released at this time.

The individual was unable to be identified, but is described as a female with “Roosevelt” tattooed on her right calf.

Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville.

No further details were available.

If anyone has information that may help identify the deceased, or any information regarding the investigation, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000.

For more local news, click here.