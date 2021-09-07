‘Cops and Bobbers Fishing Rodeo’ to connect kids, law enforcement

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple organizations are coming together for a fishing rodeo.

The Cops & Bobbers Fishing Rodeo is coming to Jackson on Sept 11.

The fishing rodeo will connect kids with officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Jackson Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds. It is open to kids aged 5-years-old to 12-years-old.

You will need to bring your own pole and bait.

You can contact austin.parsley@tn.gov for more information.