Crockett County Sheriff’s Department asks residents to be on lookout

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is asking everyone to be on the lookout.

A Facebook post made by the department around 2:15 p.m. says that if you see red Dodge Charger moving at a high speed, call 911 and report the area it was seen.

The department says you should not approach vehicle, as they are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The department believes they are no longer in the county.