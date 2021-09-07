Jackson Animal Care Center to host ‘Bow Wow Brunch’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Animal Care Center is inviting the community to its Inaugural Bow Wow Brunch.

The Bow Wow Brunch will have shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, a fresh market and more, according to a news release from the city.

The city says tickets are $25 and will help a program that served over 2,000 animals in Jackson for over a year.

“We are extremely excited to host this inaugural event for the many animal lovers in Jackson,” said Whitney Owen, Director of the Jackson Animal Care Center. “It will definitely be the highlight of our month and we hope to see you there!”

The city says the brunch will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Jackson Country Club.

You can find more information through the Animal Care Center’s Facebook page.