Lexington officials announce 200th Bicentennial Celebration

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington introduced its 200th Bicentennial Celebration.

On Tuesday, the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce gathered at the court square in Lexington to kickoff their Bicentennial Celebration, which is happening two months from now.

Their Bicentennial Planning Committee, and county commissioners who are funding the celebration, made the official announcement with a ribbon cutting.

“We’re having some events at some of our local historical points of interest at Parkers Crossroads, as well as Scotts Hill and others and here in downtown Lexington. We’re going to have an event: Darryl Worley,” said commissioner Andy Anderson.

Executive Director Melissa Gilbert says she’s excited for people to learn about the history of Lexington and what it has done for residents the past 200 years.

“As someone who is not originally from Henderson County, I’m looking forward to learning all about Parkers Crossroad. Right here in Lexington, we have a historian that’s going to do walking tours,” Gilbert said.

Anderson says he is also elated to show the community what’s in store for the 200th Year Celebration.

“For me, it’s just an opportunity to celebrate our history, to learn things in the past, to carry forward, just to honor those who came before us and recognize accomplishments and achievements throughout our history,” Anderson said.

The celebration will be a one day event on Nov. 6.

You can find more information here, or by calling the Chamber of Commerce at (731) 968-2126.

Stay up-to-date on news from across West Tennessee with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.