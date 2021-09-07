Ned offers tickets for Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned in Jackson is welcoming in a new musical experience.

A news release from the city says the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is coming Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The city says Johnson is bringing his take on standards and pop tunes.

“This is the first concert in our 2021-2022 Ned Concerts Season,” said Johnny Kimbrough, Director of The Ned. “Shaun Johnson is a talented artist, and we are thrilled to welcome him and the Big Band next week!”

You can buy a season pass or tickets online or at (731) 425-8397.