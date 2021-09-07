State brings listening tour to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development is helping to shape communities across the state.



Tuesday, the department hosted their 2021 Rural Development Team Listening Tour at the Princess Theatre in Lexington.

Representatives from the department gave a virtual tour of different economic projects they have completed so far and plan to continue to do for the rest of 2021.

“We have had as many as 26 distressed counties in the last couple of years coming out of the last three sessions with the highest number since 2013,” said Assistant Commissioner Brooxie Carlton.

The department says they are also planning implement some agriculture projects for local communities.