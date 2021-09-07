Week 3 Player of the Week: Tyrik Pirtle

JACKSON, Tenn. — After recording several hundreds of votes in the polls, North Side’s Tyrik Pirtle has been named the Player of the Week from Week 3 of the high school football season.

This past Friday night for the Indians, the senior running back was active all over the field, posting 193 rushing yards on 18 carries for two touchdowns, as North Side defeated Obion County 28-14. Pirtle also contributed to the pass game, hauling in 3 receptions for a total of 38 yards.

Overall, it was an impressive performance from Pirtle and a big region win for the Indians. Earlier Tuesday afternoon at the North Side practice facility, Pirtle explained what motivates him to play like he did on Friday night.

“The crowd, my family, my fans, my teammates, just knowing a lot of people are going to be there,” said Pirtle. “Hearing all the people cheering for us, that gets me going right there.”

The North Side crowd will look to see anther strong performance from Pirtle and the rest of the North Side group this Friday night, as the Indians host an undefeated Ripley team to kick off Week 4.