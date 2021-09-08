Memphis councilman Smiley running for Tennessee governor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis City Council member JB Smiley Jr. said Wednesday that he is running for Tennessee governor.

A Democrat, Smiley made the announcement in a video on social media.

In the video, Smiley said he supports community policing, violent crime prevention programs and vocational training for high school students.

The 34-year-old lawyer also said he supports vaccination efforts against the coronavirus.

Current Republican Gov. Bill Lee won the gubernatorial seat in 2018.

Republicans have held the office since 2012.

Other Democrats in the race include Nashville-area doctor Jason Martin, Memphis community leader Carnita Atwater and Casey Nicholson, an ordained minister from Greenville.

You can read more here.