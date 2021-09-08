Sally Ramsay Shymkiw

Services for Sally Ramsay Shymkiw, 69, will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Kevin Gallimore and Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 11:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm. Mrs. Shymkiw, a retired school teacher for the McKenzie Special School District died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born on December 31, 1951 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Dana C. and Dorothy Grace Manner Ramsay. She was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church and was active with Beating Hearts Assistance Program. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 21 years Walter D. Shymkiw of McKenzie, three daughters Cami (Michael) White of Camden, TN, Courtney (Josh) Kee, Kelly Shymkiw of Greenville, SC, a son Kevin (Crissy) Shymkiw of Castle Rock, CO, her sister Lisa Ramsay (Jonathan) Cole of Nashville, five grandchildren Emma Webb, Cameron Kee, Carter Kee, Dimitri Shymkiw, and Delilah Shymkiw.

Pallbearers who will serving are Cameron Kee, Carter Kee, Ramsay Cole, Bubba Stafford, Zach Renfrow, and Kelly Weatherford, Honorary will be Braydon Nanney, Eli Dixon, Randy McCadams, Johnny McCadams, Kelby McCaleb, and Garrett Flannery.

The family asks instead of sending flowers to please consider a memorial to St. Jude Cancer Research, The Gideon’s, or Beating Hearts of McKenzie in memory of Sally.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.