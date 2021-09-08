TWF seeks votes for best nature photo of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Voting is now open for a photo contest.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is seeking your vote for the best photograph for its 7th annual contest.

The TWF says a panel brought the choices down to just 50 photographs, and from now to Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m., you can cast a vote every 24 hours.

“This year’s photographers truly showcased the diverse wildlife and stunning natural landscapes Tennessee has to offer,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “With so many good photos, it will be hard to pick just one favorite.”

You can cast your vote here.

The winner will be featured in the TWF’s 2022 calander, and will win a $250 Patagonia gift card and TWF apparel.

