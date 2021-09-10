5 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another five Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department confirms those individuals are:

A 41-year-old male who died September 1

A 54-year-old female who died September 2

A 76-year-old male who died September 3

A 50-year-old male who died September 5

A 50-year-old female who died September 6

A total of 268 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 276 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 16,422.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 9,235 (56.2%)

38301: 5,294 (32.2%)

38356: 306 (1.9%)

38391: 153 (0.9%)

38366: 327 (2%)

38343: 105 (0.6%)

38313: 357 (2.2%)

38392: 130 (0.8%)

38355: 40 (0.2%)

38362: 214 (1.3%)

38006: 8 (0.05%)

38302: 25 (0.15%)

38308: 26 (0.15%)

38378: 10 (0.1%)

38303: 11 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 177 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 4,594 (28%)

White: 6,861 (41.8%)

Asian: 63 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 3414 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 335 (2%)

Unspecified: 4,225 (25.7%)

Gender:

Female: 9,030 (55%)

Male: 7,181 (43.7%)

Unknown: 211 (1.3%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 13,952 (85%)

Not recovered: 104 (0.6%)

Better: 320 (2%)

Unknown: 1,778 (10.8%)

Deaths: 268 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 1,156 (7%)

11 – 20 years: 2,273 (13.9%)

21 – 30 years: 2,830 (17.2%)

31 – 40 years: 2,413 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 2,249 (13.7%)

51 – 60 years: 2,088 (12.7%)

61 – 70 years: 1,657 (10.1%)

71 – 80 years: 956 (5.8%)

80+: 553 (3.4%)

Unknown: 247 (1.5%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.