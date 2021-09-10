99-year-old report card found in Waverly flood debris

WAVERLY, Tenn. — An unexpected item was found among the debris left behind by August’s devastating flood in Middle Tennessee: a report card dating back to 1922.

1/3 Courtesy: FEMA

2/3 Courtesy: FEMA

3/3 Courtesy: FEMA





Amy Miller, coordinator for Tennessee’s National Flood Insurance program, made the discovery while surveying damage in Waverly.

Miller spotted the yellowed, dog-eared card stuck in dry mud on a street.

The nearly 100-year-old document was surprisingly intact and legible, enduring both time and the flood.

The card appeared to belong to an eighth grader who passed the school year.

