Creative Expressions Contest open for all Madison County students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students across Madison County have the chance to show off their creativity.

The city is hosting a Bicentennial Creative Expressions Contest, which ends on Oct. 29, according to a news release.

The contest gives students the chance to show their expression in an essay, poem, and through art.

The contest is open to anyone from kindergarten to college and public to homeschooled, so long as they attend a Madison County school, the release says.

The release says that schools will choose one school winner from each grade level, with them going on to be reviewed by a panel of judges to find the overall winner.

The release says school-level winners will receive a Bicentennial Certificate, and overall winners will win $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place.

Those interested in participating in the contest can learn more about each category and the contest here.