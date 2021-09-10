Discovery Park, Union City firefighters to hold tribute on 9/11

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America is holding tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11.

The park is hosting the annual Memorial Star Climb with the Union City Fire Department on Saturday.

The park says the memorial will begin at with an opening ceremony at 9:11 a.m. The stair climb will be at 9:45 a.m.

As the firefighters make their way up, a bell will be rung in memory of the 342 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11, the park says.

Discovery Park says the Tower’s stairway has been filled with posters created by Union City and Obion County students.