EPA eyes West Tennessee site for toxic chemical cleanup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen says the federal Environmental Protection Agency wants to add a former west Tennessee munitions factory to a list of prioritized Superfund toxic cleanup sites.

The Memphis Democrat says the EPA has proposed adding the National Fireworks site in the Memphis suburb of Cordova to its Superfund National Priorities List for removal of toxic chemicals detected in groundwater.

The EPA says National Fireworks made flares, grenades, incendiary bombs and large caliber rounds for the U.S. Army and Navy from 1942 to 1945.

The site was redeveloped in 1986 as an industrial park.