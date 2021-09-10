First Friday Forum looks at past, future education in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bicentennial Celebration in Jackson and Madison County is reflecting on education.



The First Friday Forum of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration stepped back into the past with the origins of education in the county. It looked into the future as well.

Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King shared future plans for Jackson-Madison education.

And school board member Kenneth Newman spoke about how far education has grown.

Elaine Christian, with the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission, says 200 years is a milestone worth celebrating.

“This bicentennial hopes to leave a legacy for the future. We want to position a better life for our children and grandchildren moving forward as we commemorate this special time,” Christian said.

Christian says the City of Jackson turned 200 in August, and Madison County will hit that same milestone in November.

