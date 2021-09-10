Local students honor 9/11 victims with song, prayer

JACKSON, Tenn. — St. Mary’s Catholic School students honored the victims of 9/11 Friday.

Students first started with a prayer in mass, then came outside to form a circle around the flagpole to say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing “God Bless America.”

“Our school comes together as a community to pray for and honor all the victims of 9/11 attacks,” said St. Mary’s Admissions Director Kim Lemons. “Especially the first responders that gave their lives to help all of those that were in need that day.”

Lemons says even though the students were not alive when 9/11 took place, it’s important to educate them on tragedies of their history so those fallen will never be forgotten.

“As educators for the school, it’s very important to teach the children about history and historical events that have happened in America and how it shapes the lives of all of us,” Lemons said.

She says in doing so, students have raised many questions about the tragic day and have even gained an interest in memorializing those fallen.

“Once they learn about the 9/11 attacks, they also want to be here and honor those victims. They think it’s really important, so that’s why we do this every year.”

Lemons hopes the ceremony will impact each student in a special way.

“That they will have a love for their country, and grow up each and every day wanting to help others like I know they’ve heard about with the first responders that helped out with the 9/11 attacks,” Lemons said.

Lemons says this tradition will continue for many years to come.

