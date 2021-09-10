Whiteville Elementary to host fall festival Sept. 25
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — Whiteville Elementary School is gearing up to host their annual fall festival.
WES Fall Fest will be held Saturday, September 25 beginning at noon.
It will be a day full of activities for the whole family, including a car show, a dog show, wrestling, a petting zoo with pony rides, live music, and more.
Vendors and food trucks will also be on site.
The event serves as a fundraiser, and entry is $15 per person, or $20 including wresting.
Admission for the wrestling event only is $8.
For more information, contact Whiteville Elementary at (731) 254-8013.
