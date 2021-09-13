City seeks feedback on virtual computer programming

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is seeking your opinion.

The Recreation and Parks Department is asking for the community to answer questions on virtual computer programming.

The four-question survey is being used to see what the city can offer to residents going forward.

“The desires to offer virtual computer programming throughout the city,” said Community Engagement Director Christi David. “We hope that it will increase the technology confidence and skills of local citizens.”

You can take the survey here.