Week 4 Player of the Week: Cam’ron Bonds

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Player of the Week award for Week 4 of the high school football season was presented to Peabody senior running back Cam’ron Bonds following his recent performance on the field against South Side.

Friday night in front of the Golden Tide faithful, Bonds recorded 74 yards rushing on 11 carries, including one long touchdown run. Along with last year’s Mr. Football winner Khalik Ganaway, Bonds provides an extremely valuable spark to the Peabody offense, making the Golden Tide run game one of the more difficult groups to contain.

However despite yet another strong start to a football season, Bonds believes the three time defending state champs still have work to do in order to reach their peak.

“Coach tells us everyday that we haven’t arrived,” said Bonds. “But everyday we’re going to come out here and get better and better and better, even the little things, the little things matter. So as of right now, I’m just going to keep working on the little things for myself, from hand-offs, footwork, all kinds of stuff.”

Bonds and the rest of the Golden Tide continue to prepare for their next opponent on the schedule, when they travel to Greenfield for a region contest this Friday night.