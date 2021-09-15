JMCSS superintendent shares update on mask opt-out option

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Marlon King shared an update on the mask opt-out option.

King says over 290 students have opted out of using a mask since Sept. 7.

King says that is 3% of the school systems in-person enrollment.

King says in part:

“While we are not surprised, we are certainly encouraged to see the overwhelming majority of our students continue to utilize the practice of mask usage. Our parents have been amazing in their support of this initiative.”

King says his staff, students, and parents are rallying around safety. He adds that school health officials will continue to track COVID-19 cases among students.

You can read the full statement for King here.