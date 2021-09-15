University of Memphis alumni gift $1 million to Senior Class Gift

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis says $1 million has been endowed to the Senior Class Gift program.

According to a news release, the endowment comes from George and Betty Johnson, who created the program in 2015, and match the contributions made to it.

“I was familiar with similar programs at other colleges,” said George Johnson. “I wanted to find a way to inspire our seniors to give back in a meaningful way. I’m amazed at how quickly the program has become a part of the fabric of the UofM senior-year experience. Betty and I wanted to encourage the continuity of the program through our gift.”

Memphis says as of 2020, the program had 923 students contribute to the fund from the main campus as well as the Lambuth campus in Jackson.

“Each year, we are ecstatic to see an increase in the number of UofM seniors who are willing to contribute to the Senior Class Gift Program,” said LaGerra Williams, manager of Annual Giving at the University of Memphis. “Despite the challenges we know students faced over the past year, we were able to have a record-breaking number of students rally together to support fellow Tigers in such a meaningful and impactful way. These seniors are leaving a legacy of opportunity for the students who come after them.”

Since the program began, over 4,100 seniors have provided a donation, according the University of Memphis.