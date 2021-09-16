Jackson-Madison County Library hosts family book club

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Read Aloud Book Club was held Thursday at the downtown library location.

The family book club is held every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for kids and parents who want to explore different book genres.

Each month, a read aloud chapter book is chosen. Families then take that book home to read together as one.

The book club is open for elementary and middle school children.

Jennifer Kilburm is the creator of the family book club, and says the club is a way for kids to have find excitement and enjoyment in reading.

“We get together each week. We talk about it a little bit, and we play games and do crafts and just have lots of crazy fun in related to the book,” Kilburm said.

If you’d like to be a part of the family book club, you can visit the downtown Jackson-Madison County Library to pick up the book of the month.

You can learn find more information about the library here.

For more news from across the area, download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.