1 dead in home after gunfire exchange with Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man has died after exchanging gunfire with Tennessee police officers as they tried to serve an arrest warrant.

Two officers received minor injuries during the confrontation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Shelby County deputy and Memphis Police officer are part of an anti-gang unit that was fired upon Thursday after entering a home in Memphis.

The TBI said at least one officer returned fire and two were injured escaping the home.

The man was later found dead inside.

Memphis police said it’s not clear whether he was hit by police gunfire or died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

