73rd City Tennis Tournament continues into weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians are grabbing their rackets for the 73rd annual City Tennis Tournament.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The tournament is split into adults and juniors, and they can compete in single or a double competition.

The tournament started Wednesday night and has been going each night since starting at 6 p.m.

Director Ted Measley, with the Jackson Tennis Center, says players say they are having a great time competing, and the kids are especially excited.

“The little ones, the kids, like the fact that they have a tournament that is during school. It has been great. We have had several people come out every night to watch, and the weather has been fantastic and the rain has held off. It has been a good event,” Measley said.

The tournament continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

The winner will be announced Sunday.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.