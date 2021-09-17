Fayette Ware High School locked down over fake photo

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Fayette Ware High School was placed into a lockdown on Friday due to a fake photo.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says it was told of a social media post that allegedly showed a handgun and a threat of violence.

The sheriff’s office says the school was locked down as a precaution, and investigators found that it was an edited image taken from a website that sells tactical gear.

The sheriff’s office adds that the image came out of Fayette County, Missouri, but the photo ended up being posted by a Fayette Ware High School student who allegedly changed the caption.

The sheriff’s office says charges against the Fayette Ware student are pending.