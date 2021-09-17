Official says US will deport ‘massive’ number of Haitians

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A US official says the Biden administration is planning “massive movements” of Haitian migrants in a small Texas border town on flights to Haiti starting Sunday.

Plans have yet to be finalized, but officials are considering five to eight flights a day.

San Antonio, the nearest major city, may be one of the departure cities.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

he flights represent a swift and dramatic response to thousands of Haitian migrants who have assembled under or around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

