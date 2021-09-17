Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo returns in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo is back.

After cancellation last year, participants and attendees are excited for the return of the rodeo.

The two-day event is a showcase for line workers across the Tennessee Valley to show off their talents and skills of their everyday job in a competitive environment.

The event includes different brackets like journeyman teams of three, individual linemen and senior individuals.

The event recognizes and rewards excellence in safety, skill and knowledge in specific fields.

