Westview Charger Band holds fundraiser

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Westview Charger Band in Martin wants to fix you dinner!

The band is traveling to Orlando, Florida in spring of next year. They will represent Martin and Weakley County by marching in the Disney parade.

To raise money, the Westview Charger Band is selling barbecue dinner tickets for $8.

Dinner will be served in a drive-thru fashion on Sept. 28 at Westview High School in Martin from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ticket sales began Sept. 2 and will end Sept. 20.

To learn more on how you can purchase tickets from any band or color guard member or by contacting Priscilla Price at (731) 571-0395.