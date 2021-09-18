Bow Wow Brunch raises money for local animals

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local organization raised money to help the furry friends of Jackson.

It was all about paws and claws Saturday at the Jackson Country Club.

The Jackson Animal Care Center hosted their inaugural Bow Wow Brunch.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Director Whitney Owen says people could enjoy a meal while also helping out their furry friends in Jackson.

The money raised helps fund spay and neutering procedures for stray animals.

“We have way too many cats and way too many dogs running around here that nobody wants to let them just keep having more of them. So far we have provided spay and neuter services in the last 18 months to more than 2,000 animals,” Owen said.

Owen says not only does the procedure help to reduce overpopulation. It has a list of benefits, including a decrease in aggressive behavior.

“Drastically lowers, for dogs and cats both, their risk for certain types of cancer. It lowers their risk of being hit by a car because the mating drive disappears, so they are not traveling outdoors or migrating as far,” Owen said.

She says having these procedures reduces the amount of euthanizations in shelters nationwide, and they want to continue to see that number go down.

“Euthanizations in the United States have dropped by 75%. It has gone from 1.5 to 2 million animals per year to under 400,000 nationwide. Really the only thing we can thank for that is spay and neuter and the rise of social media giving us a larger networking capability,” Owen said.

Taylor Hunt attended the brunch to support Jackson’s four-legged residents.

She says for only $10, it was the least she could do to help them have a happier life.

“They’re kind of the unspoken therapy for us. They give us a lot of room to calm ourselves down and have that peace. I feel like if we could be a little peace for them then why not,” Hunt said.