Jackson museum offers day of free admission

JACKSON, Tenn. — A historical Jackson icon opened their door for free Saturday.

Smithsonian Magazine announced a free museum day nationwide.

And the Carnegie Legends Museum in downtown Jackson joined the celebration.

The museum has memorabilia from several legendary musicians, including Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley.

Museum coordinator, Becky Fly says every 10th person that came to the museum today received a free Hard Rock Cafe t-shirt.

Fly says they have had a large turnout to support museum day.

“Today is free museum day. We have had a steady stream of people in. We are just thrilled and everybody just loves it. If you haven’t been here, you don’t know that it is just a little gem,” Fly said.

Attendees could also listen to music that matched each exhibit as they browsed the museum.