Archeofest makes a comeback since beginning of pandemic

PINSON,Tenn–Held at the Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park, Archeofest is a festival that celebrates the archaeology and culture of Native Americans.

The festival was a two day event that included traditional Native American performances, birds of prey show and different vendors.

Park ranger Dedra Irwin says this festival is an opportunity to bring people together to learn about the history of the sacred land.

“We created this festival to kind of bring in a whole bunch of different people together, show this place and show how special it really is, even the people here today,” Dedra Irwin says.