Arts in the Market returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local artists showcase their work for a good cause.

Artists from the West Tennessee Creative Collective Facebook group came together to display their art at Arts in the Market.

The event was held at the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market in downtown Jackson.

Each person that entered a booth into the market paid a booth fee that went to support Habitat for Humanity.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of different art forms, live music, and arts and crafts.

The market was open from 10 in the morning until 4 in the evening.

Event coordinator, Nicci Gano says they raised over 11 hundred dollars for the non-profit.

Volunteer Chris Smith says Jackson doesn’t have a variety of places for local artists to show their work. So bringing back Arts in the Market helps them do that.

“We’ve been doing local shows. We have been to a couple of different places. We have another show coming up next month and we are just really excited for reviving Arts at the Market,” Smith said.

Smith says they will be bringing Arts in the Market back as an annual event.