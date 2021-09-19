West Tennessee State Fair comes to an end

JACKSON, Tenn—It’s the last day for the West Tennessee State fair and many fair-goers are taking advantage of everything the fair has to offer.

“For me personally I like the rides, sometimes it’s different for me, so just the biggest ride you can bring I’ll ride it for you,” said Madison Eschbach.

Fair-goers got to enjoy days full of games, performances, rides and most importantly food.

“I just like fair food, like the stuff you can’t normally get like the funnel cakes, stuff like that and just being out around people,” said attendee Cat Maxwell.

After cancellation last year, many attendees were excited to be back.

“We’re just out here enjoying the community, beautiful weather here, even though it’s raining, just love these festivities,” said a fair-goer.

Despite today being the last day for the fair, fair-goers made the most out of it.

“Just a lot of fun and it only comes once a year so don’t take it for granted. It’s something to do,” said Nate Maxwell.

If you missed the West Tennessee State fair don’t worry, there are a few upcoming fairs you can enjoy.

The Carroll County Fair will begin on September 20th to September 26th.