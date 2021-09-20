Attorneys general address antitrust laws in letter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is helping push for an update on federal antitrust laws.

According to a news release, a letter sent to House and Senate leaders by a coalition of state attorneys general calls for:

Additional sections for consumer protection from unlawful and irresponsible mergers and business practices.

Facilitation of competition and innovation.

An update to legislation to keep up with modern technology.

A response to decreased competition, and undue judicial skepticism towards robust antitrust enforcement.

Confirm that states are sovereigns, and are at the same level as the federal government when it comes to antitrust laws.

“As the chief legal officers of our states, attorneys general often lead the way in antitrust enforcement, and federal laws are essential tools for that work,” Slatery said. “We call on Congress to prioritize protecting competition and innovation and we welcome the opportunity to discuss and improve the proposed laws.”

You can read the full letter here.

You can find more news from across the state here.