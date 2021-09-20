Canadians re-elect Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party

TORONTO (AP) — Canadians have given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party a victory in parliamentary elections.

But it is unclear whether his gamble to win a majority of seats paid off in Monday’s election.

The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and now appears to have led his party to the top finish in two elections since.

Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a Conservative government during a pandemic.

