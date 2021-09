Humboldt alderman, business owner dies at 75

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt alderman and business owner died on Friday.

Don Robert Graves died at the age of 75 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, according to an obituary.

Graves, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, owned Graves Auto Supply in Humboldt, and served as an alderman for the City of Humboldt.

