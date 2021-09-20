New Jackson Central-Merry building officially opens

JACKSON, Tenn. — The hallways of Jackson Central-Merry are buzzing with life, as students and teachers started their first official day in the new building Monday.

Junior Elle Carter says she was skeptical about the first day, but was pleasantly surprised on how it went.

“I was expecting a lot of chaos, but it was actually neat,” Carter said. “I see it coming together as an entire school, so we are going to have fun this year.”

Students say they are ready to kick off the year in the new building, and can’t wait to hit the books.

“Having all of my peers in my classes, and being able to have the teachers teach us and learn the concept of everything,” said Junior Jocelyn Gargus.

Junior Shelby Morgan is ready to learn as well, but also has sports on her mind.

“Basketball season. I am a big basketball lover,” Morgan said. “This is the first time we have been all together as a school, because before we were split up. I am looking forward to it being the whole high school.”

JCM teachers say their students have been resilient through the many changes, and deserve to have a place to succeed.

“They are excited about having a new building, having the new technology, a new desk. They are loving it,” said 6th Grade science teacher Buntyn Tekia.

“And I am just excited and rejuvenated that we are all back here,” said English teacher Jessica Plunk. “We are ready for a new year and a new start.”

Students and teachers say after going through the transition process during construction, they are happy to finally be home.

