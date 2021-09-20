‘Sea of Blue’ honors fallen Gibson County sheriff’s deputy

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department is honoring one of its fallen deputies.

1/2 Sea of Blue honors Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hayes.

2/2 Sea of Blue honors Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hayes.



The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office held a law enforcement procession called the Sea of Blue.

Several police cars went through different cities of Gibson County with their lights on, where Deputy Josh Hayes served.

Colleagues say he was an exemplary man.

“He was a very good police officer. Serviced Gibson County well. He was an avid hunter, fisher, good father, son, police officer, friend, brother. He’s all of those things,” said Gibson County Chief Deputy Danny Lewis.

Hayes was a deputy since 2015. He died on Sept. 12.

You can see more on the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

You can find more local news here.