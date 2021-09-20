WATCH: Officers search Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police officers swarmed the home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

At least a dozen police officers converged Monday on the North Port, Florida, home Brian Laundrie shared with his parents.

That comes a day after authorities announced the discovery of a body believed to be hers at a Wyoming national park.

She had disappeared during a cross-country trip with Laundrie.

A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.

Petito and Laundrie left in July in a converted van but Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1.

He’s been named a person of interest, but has disappeared.

A search of a Florida park turned up nothing.

